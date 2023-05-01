China Votes in Favor of UN Resolution Containing Language Condemning Russian Aggression

While, in the past, Chinese has abstained from voting on similar draft resolutions, this time they joined with other countries in supporting the motion.

China unexpectedly voted in favor of a UN resolution containing language critical of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and condemning its military aggression.

The resolution, which called for cooperation between the UN and the Council of Europe to address the “unprecedented challenges facing Europe, after Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and Georgia,” received the votes of 122 countries in support of the motion.

ГенАсамблея 122 голосами «за» і 5 голосами «проти» ухвалила резолюцію про співпрацю ООН та Ради Європи @coe . Спроба рф зняти згадку про агресію щодо України провалилася в ГА. Проти резолюції проголосували 5 відомих борців з правами людини – рф, Білорусь, Нікарагуа, Сирія, КНДР https://t.co/BuKoYyP4hT pic.twitter.com/raXtZBHBoL — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) April 26, 2023

While Chinese representatives have abstained during previous votes on similar draft resolutions, this time they joined other countries, including Armenia, India, Kazakhstan and Brazil who had also previously abstained, in condemning Russia’s military actions.

The resolution also indicated that there should be provisions for compensating states that have suffered damage as a result of Russian aggression and holding violators of international law accountable.

Of the 127 countries that participated in the vote, only five voted against the resolution who could all be considered as Russian allies, namely Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, and Syria. The remaining 18 states abstained from voting. All post-Soviet countries, except for Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, voted in favor of the resolution.

The draft resolution was prepared by 48 countries. This latest vote by the UN General Assembly indicates continued and increasing international condemnation of Russian military aggression.

