The most productive anti-aircraft gunner of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died in the battles for Ukraine

17:55, 04/30/23

Andrei Lineichuk was wounded twice and returned to the front twice.

The legendary Ukrainian soldier, fighter of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy “Celt” Lineychuk died in battle, the brigade’s Facebook page reported. He distinguished himself by becoming the most productive anti-aircraft gunner of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and shooting down a record number of enemy “birds”.

“During the fierce battles with the Russian invaders, Andrei was wounded twice and each time he could not wait until the treatment was over in order to return to his brothers. Unfortunately, during the next enemy shelling, he died. … In the battles for Ukraine, we lost our brother and a real Ace! However, his work will live on for a long time! His pupils will also protect the sky and destroy enemy air targets!”

Brother of the deceased soldier Alexander said that “Celt” was persistent and responsible – they took an example from him.

“We will miss Andrey. He became our brother. His perseverance and responsibility were an example for us, and his sense of humor was a consolation during combat exits. We will definitely avenge Andrey’s death,” says Alexander.

The death of a military man was also reported by the Polesye University, where he studied.

“In the war, a graduate of the Faculty of Forestry and Ecology of the Polessky National University, our pride Andrey Lineychuk, died. We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the Hero. The bright memory of a true patriot who gave his life for Ukraine, its best destiny, will forever remain in our hearts” , the message says .

What is known about Andrey Lineychuk (call sign Celt)

25-year-old Andrey Lineychuk comes from Lyubarshchyna (Zhytomyr region). He received an education in the direction of “forestry” at the University of Polesie and immediately after that – as he planned from his school years – he joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the summer of 2020, Kelt signed a contract with the 95th Air Force Brigade. I met a full-scale invasion of the Russians in the Donetsk region, near Gorlovka – at the positions of the Strela air defense system, in the calculation of which I then worked.

The most productive anti-aircraft gunner of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died in the battles for Ukraine / photo Vitaly Lavsky

The warrior forever inscribed his name in the military history of not only Ukraine, but also Great Britain. In Ukraine, he distinguished himself as an anti-aircraft gunner, who shot down the largest number of enemy air attack weapons. On his account – 16 enemy Orlans, 1 Zala, a Ka-52 combat helicopter. For outstanding achievements in May 2022, he was awarded the Order of Courage. In addition, he was the first warrior to carry out the combat use of the British Martlet portable anti-aircraft missile system (Starstreak modification).

