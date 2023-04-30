Melnyk: China role as conflict mediator ‘not unrealistic’

Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister, Andriy Melnyk, has described the possibility of China taking on a mediating role in the Ukraine war as “not unrealistic.”



Speaking to Germany’s Funke media group on Sunday, he said: “The Chinese are of course pursuing their own interests. But I do believe that a just and peaceful solution and the end of hostilities are more in line with Beijing’s interests than this huge never-ending earthquake for the entire world order.”



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping – the first since the war began just over 14 months ago – “was a big step forward in strengthening our relations with China and ending Russian aggression,” Melnyk said.



The former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany pointed out however that “for Kiev, the withdrawal of all Russian troops from the occupied territories is a sine qua non.”



China’s position paper on a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine does not call for a Russian withdrawal from the areas it has occupied in the past year, or from the Crimea peninsula which Moscow annexed in 2014.



The devil, after all, “lies in the detail,” Melnyk said.

