It’s getting hot in Crimea: the invaders are urgently preparing a ferry crossing

Inna Andalitskaya17:32, 04/30/23

The occupiers are aware that the bridge across the Kerch Strait has become vulnerable to high-precision and long-range weapons that the Armed Forces already have.

The Russian occupiers are urgently putting in order the ferry crossing between the temporarily occupied Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation.

Refat Chubarov, chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, announced this on his Facebook page, noting that the decision of the government of the aggressor country on the ferry crossing is another serious signal for almost 1 million Russian citizens who illegally settled in the occupied Crimea.

“The Russian occupiers are aware that the bridge across the Kerch Strait has become vulnerable to high-precision and long-range weapons that the Armed Forces already have, and therefore they are urgently putting in order the ferry crossing between the occupied Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation. Whether the six ferries provided for cruising will be enough for them is another matter. in order to have time to evacuate the demoralized troops that will be locked up on the peninsula,” he said.

“So, the citizens of Russia who imagined that they could settle on stolen foreign territory: do not rely on ferries – there will be six of them in total, which will not be able to evacuate even all the military of the Russian occupation army. Therefore, the sooner you voluntarily leave Crimea, the you will avoid more troubles when the liberation of Crimea by the Armed Forces of Ukraine begins. Because there is no need to encroach on other people’s lands,” the head of the Mejlis addressed the invaders.

The situation in Crimea

On the night of April 29, an unknown drone attacked a fuel tank of the invaders in the Cossack Bay in Sevastopol. There was a fire, the area of ​​​​which was almost 1000 square meters. m.

Chubarov, commenting on the explosions in the bay, also noted that this is another signal to the invaders not to linger in Crimea “while the bridge is standing.”

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of a large-scale fire that broke out on April 29 at an oil depot near Kazachya Bay in Sevastopol, 10 tanks with oil products with a total capacity of about 40,000 tons were destroyed by fire. In connection with this city, panicky rumors spread about the inability of the Russian air defense to ensure the safety of its own strategic facilities.

Also, the General Staff explained that this tank farm provided fuel for the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, which carried out missile strikes on peaceful cities of Ukraine.

The head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Natalya Gumenyuk, said that the blowing up of an oil depot in Crimea is an element of preparation for a large-scale offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...