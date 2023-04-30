International Fund for Ukraine (IFU)

From:Ministry of Defence

Last updated 26 April 2023

Overview

The IFU is a funding mechanism that uses funding from international partners to procure priority military assistance for Ukraine at pace. This will ensure the continued supply of military support – lethal and non-lethal – to Ukraine through 2023 and beyond.

The fund is administered by the UK Ministry of Defence on behalf of an Executive Panel, comprising the UK, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. These partners, along with Iceland and Lithuania, have contributed a collective total of more than £520 million to the fund to date.

IFU Procurement Opportunities

The first IFU procurement round, known as ‘Urgent Bidding Round 1’ (UBR1) has now closed. An announcement on the resulting equipment package was made on 15 February 2023: Ukraine to receive multi-million pound capability boost from international fund.

We have launched Urgent Bidding Round 2 (UBR2) and now invite Expressions of Interest (EOI) from suppliers across the globe for:

Mobility Support – open until 9 May 2023, 23:00BST

In the following sub-capability areas:

Armoured minefield breaching capabilities – mine rollers and mine ploughs full width and track width for Main Battle Tanks – T-72, Leopard 1, Leopard 2. Armoured mine clearing vehicles.

Armoured vehicle launched bridges and launchers in any size.

Medium Girder Bridges: 9m to 31m, with at least Military Load Capacity (MLC) – 70(T).

Logistical support bridge launchers and reusable bridges: 40m to 80m, with at least Military Load Capacity (MLC) – 70(T).

Heavy equipment transporters capable of transporting Main Battle Tanks.

Long range strike – open until 4 May 2023, 23:00BST

Essential requirements:

Missiles or Rockets with a range 100-300km; land, sea or air launch. Payload 20-490kg

Desirable requirements:

Low Probability of Intercept (LPI)

Includes Mission Planning Capability;

Assured navigation (with hardened Global Navingation Satellite System capability) in the face of advanced countermeasures and EM spectrum denial;

Air defence penetration methods to increase probability of successful strike.

Technical Readiness Level of at least 8.

Air Defence – open until 26 April 2023, 23:00 BST

In the following sub-capability areas:

Sensors to detect and track cruise missiles, low flying (<50m) DoD Group 2 drones, and/or ballistic missiles.

Sensor-guided air defence cannons to defeat low flying drones and cruise missiles. Sensor could use radar, electro-optical, infra-red etc.

Air burst rounds for cannon-based air defence systems (30mm, 35mm, 40mm). Must be at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 9.

Expeditionary barriers to protect critical infrastructure sites – military gabion (collapsible wire mesh containers). Any size.

The remaining requirements for UBR2 will be launched on the DSP in the coming weeks and will cover:

Upgrade and maintenance of existing Ukrainian platforms

Artillery or tank ammunition production

The detailed UBR2 requirements will be raised in the UK MOD’s Defence Sourcing Portal (DSP), the MOD’s strategic platform for advertising new opportunities and conducting procurement. When a requirement goes live, suppliers from across the globe will be invited to submit an EOI via the DSP.

Suppliers should review the DSP notices when they are published for further detail on UBR2 requirements and procurement opportunities, rather than approaching the UK MOD at this stage. Suppliers interested in responding to an opportunity should ensure that they are registered on the DSP. Guidance on registering and using the DSP is available on the DSP website directly under the Supplier Registration icon: DSP Registration Guidance. There is no charge for registering or using the DSP and there is a DSP helpdesk available.

As with UBR1, procurements on behalf of Ukraine through the IFU cannot follow the recognised standard route for public procurement of equipment and services due to the urgent nature of the requirement and the evolving Russian threat. By submitting an EOI, suppliers acknowledge and accept the exceptional nature of UBR2 and waive all legal rights which may otherwise have arisen from participating in a public procurement.

This webpage will be updated when new UBR2 requirements are released on the DSP.

Expressions of Interest

Mobility support

The UBR2 Mobility Support requirements are now live. Expressions of Interest should be submitted by 9 May 2023, 23:00 BST on the DSP link: DSP – Mobility Support

Long range strike

The UBR2 Long Range Strike requirements are now live. Expressions of Interest should be submitted by 4 May 2023, 23:00 BST on the DSP link: DSP – Long Range Strike

Air Defence – closes on 26 April 2023, 23:00 BST

The UBR2 Air Defence requirements are still live. Expressions of Interest should be submitted by 26 April 2023, 23:00 BST on the DSP link: DSP-Air Defence. As advised under the IFU Procurement Opportunities section above, suppliers will first need to register for an account on DSP; instructions on how to register can be found on the DSP website.

Further UBR2 requirements will be raised in the DSP, in a phased approach, over the coming weeks.

Background

Following UBR1, an equipment package with an expected value of around £200m was announced. This will include vital capabilities in the form of air defence, uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and spare parts for equipment, including Ukraine’s current tanks.

The IFU is not intended to be an exclusive route for support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and existing national and multinational routes for support to the AFU continue to run in parallel; submitting an EOI does not preclude suppliers from pursuing opportunities through these routes.

Email: SPO-IntFundUkr@mod.gov.uk

Published 14 March 2023

Last updated 26 April 2023 Get emails about this pagePrint this page

Contents

Invasion of Ukraine

Like this: Like Loading...