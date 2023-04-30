Germany officially confirms transfer of second IRIS-T SLM surface-to-air missile system with up to 40km range to Ukraine

April 30, 2023

Last year, Germany announced that it would provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with IRIS-T SLM air defence systems. The other day, the German government officially confirmed that the second air defence system had been sent to Ukraine.

Here’s What We Know

The German publication Der Spiegel wrote almost a fortnight ago that Germany had transferred the IRIS-T SLM to Ukraine. However, only a few days ago this information was officially confirmed. Along with the surface-to-air missile systems, Germany sent eight Zetros trucks and two manipulator trucks.

The IRIS-T SLM is a medium-range air defence system. The surface-to-air missile system aims to provide protection against cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters and aircraft.

The system uses IRIS-T air-to-air missiles modified for launch from ground-based launchers. The maximum launch range of the SLM version is 40 km. The launcher consists of eight containers. The TRML-4D radar can detect air threats up to 250 km away.

