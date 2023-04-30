Yuri Kobzar12:29, 04/30/23

The terrorist Girkin summed up the results of the “second military April”.

In April, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully solved the tasks set for themselves at the front, while the Russian army failed its own. This was stated by the former field commander of the “DPR”, a war criminal convicted by the Hague court Igor Girkin (Strelkov).

He noted that the Russian troops “did not torture Bakhmut in a month” and the enemy continues to defend himself in the western part of the city. At the same time, the Wagner Group, which was the main striking force in this direction, was bled to death.

“The Bakhmut meat grinder continues for both sides, but the enemy has solved its tasks, but our side has not,” writes Girkin.

The retired terrorist also complains that the Russian troops near Avdiivka “failed” and, having suffered heavy losses, “are forced to retreat again, leaving some of the positions they occupied earlier.” The third “hot direction” – Marinka – as a whole remains unchanged at the end of the month, despite the “bloody street push-and-pull”.

“General conclusion: the enemy again managed to carry out the April battles successfully for himself (within the framework of gaining time in strategic defense). In May, the summer campaign and the” move for the Ukrainians “will begin, since our generals failed to do almost anything during the winter and spring , except for the disposal of the shock corps in the Donbass,” Girkin cries.

The situation at the front today

According to the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , the enemy is showing offensive activity in four operational directions – Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Maryinsky. Over the past day, the Ukrainian military repulsed almost 60 enemy attacks here.

About 470 Russian soldiers were killed at the front yesterday . The General Staff has calculated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian fighters have already liquidated more than 190,000 invaders and destroyed almost 3,700 tanks.

