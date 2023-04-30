Amnesty International is a morally bankrupt organization with zero accountability for its actions

From the FB page of Roman Sheremeta

April 30

Remember, in August 2022, Amnesty accused Ukrainian army of endangering civilians. Then, in response to the public outcry, Amnesty commissioned an independent evaluation of their scandalous report.

Now, after seeing the evaluation from the committee, Amnesty decided not to make the results public. Move over, they tried to influence the summary of the “independent” evaluation! The behavior of Amnesty was never about finding and reporting the truth to the world.

The Amnesty’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard has personally blocked me, because I was pointing out her moral bankruptcy and demanded her resignation. What Amnesty and Agnes did is criminal! They further enabled russian atrocities in Ukraine.

Russia officially has been using Amnesty International report as cover for its indiscriminate bombing campaign of Ukrainian hospitals, schools, and other civilian targets! Not that they needed an excuse, but Amnesty gave them one nonetheless.

I urge all of my connection to stop supporting Amnesty International in any capacity. Even better, please share this information with your connections and publicly demand resignation of Agnes Callamard and Donatella Rovera who should be held responsible for their morally bankrupt and criminal actions.

