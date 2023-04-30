Amnesty International is a morally bankrupt organization with zero accountability for its actions

From the FB page of Roman Sheremeta
April 30
Remember, in August 2022, Amnesty accused Ukrainian army of endangering civilians. Then, in response to the public outcry, Amnesty commissioned an independent evaluation of their scandalous report.
Now, after seeing the evaluation from the committee, Amnesty decided not to make the results public. Move over, they tried to influence the summary of the “independent” evaluation! The behavior of Amnesty was never about finding and reporting the truth to the world.
The Amnesty’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard has personally blocked me, because I was pointing out her moral bankruptcy and demanded her resignation. What Amnesty and Agnes did is criminal! They further enabled russian atrocities in Ukraine.
Russia officially has been using Amnesty International report as cover for its indiscriminate bombing campaign of Ukrainian hospitals, schools, and other civilian targets! Not that they needed an excuse, but Amnesty gave them one nonetheless.
I urge all of my connection to stop supporting Amnesty International in any capacity. Even better, please share this information with your connections and publicly demand resignation of Agnes Callamard and Donatella Rovera who should be held responsible for their morally bankrupt and criminal actions.
2 comments
Amnesty’s Dr Agnès Callamard and her comrades are putler-supporting communist scum.
Yesterday Roman posted : “As of now, we know that russians killed at least 4 Ukrainian kids in today’s attack. Russia is a terrorist country. This needs to be known, it needs to repeated, it needs to be officially recognized, and needs to dealt with.”
He also posted a truly hideous and sickening video of the putler youth with the following comment:
“Nothing new, just Hitler youth in russia. Indoctrinating and training children from kindergarten to be the next Wagner Group, so in the future they could castrate men, behead soldiers and rape children.”