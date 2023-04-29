Zelensky said that Hungary is demonstrating “inadequate behavior”

Anastasia Pechenyuk19:25, 04/29/23
Hungary should not advise Ukraine to go or not to go to NATO and create obstacles in this, the president says.
President Volodymyr Zelensky considers Hungary’s behavior inadequate as a country that is a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.
In an interview with Finnish, Swedish, Danish and Norwegian journalists, the head of state noted that, in his opinion, in Hungary “there is a political entanglement of the political elites.”
“It’s a very strange situation, can there be a NATO country for Russia and against NATO. I think that this is inadequate behavior, I’m speaking my subjective opinion. … If all allies say that Russia calls us an enemy, we must put Russia in its place, then one state cannot say: “No, Russia is our ally”. It cannot be so. So you are no longer an ally of the alliance. If you are a de jure ally, but de facto work against it, then you should not advise Ukraine to go or not go to NATO, you should not create barriers,” he added.
I think our President Zelensky in a very diplomatic manner told ORBAN to go fuck himself. Not sure but I think that was the gist of the interview.
Hungary and Turkey should not be in Nato. They do not reflect Nato’s values.