Zelensky said that Hungary is demonstrating “inadequate behavior”

Hungary should not advise Ukraine to go or not to go to NATO and create obstacles in this, the president says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky considers Hungary’s behavior inadequate as a country that is a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.

In an interview with Finnish, Swedish, Danish and Norwegian journalists, the head of state noted that, in his opinion, in Hungary “there is a political entanglement of the political elites.”

“It’s a very strange situation, can there be a NATO country for Russia and against NATO. I think that this is inadequate behavior, I’m speaking my subjective opinion. … If all allies say that Russia calls us an enemy, we must put Russia in its place, then one state cannot say: “No, Russia is our ally”. It cannot be so. So you are no longer an ally of the alliance. If you are a de jure ally, but de facto work against it, then you should not advise Ukraine to go or not go to NATO, you should not create barriers,” he added.

