War update: Russians increasingly refuse to take part in hostilities near Marinka

29.04.2023

Near the Donetsk region’s Marinka, the cases of collective refusal to take part in hostilities have become more frequent among Russian troops.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The main reasons for refusals are huge personnel losses and untimely ammunition supplies, the lack of personal protective equipment, and the fact that Russian soldiers are forced to conduct storming actions without the support of heavy equipment and artillery.

According to the General Staff, Russian troops are focusing efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions. Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled over 40 enemy attacks there.

The fiercest battles for the Donetsk region’s Bakhmut and Avdiivka continue. The Ukrainian military are bravely holding defense, the General Staff noted.

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force has launched three strikes on enemy personnel clusters. Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit one Russian personnel cluster, two fuel depots, two air defense missile systems, one artillery unit, and one more important enemy target. Additionally, Ukrainian forces shot down four enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched one missile strike and 29 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) about 12 times.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Chernihiv region’s Halahanivka and Leonivka.

The enemy launched artillery strikes on the Chernihiv region’s Khrinivka and Zarichchia; the Sumy region’s Ukrainske and Seredyna-Buda; the Kharkiv region’s Chervona Zoria, Hoptivka, Krasne, Ternova, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Nesterne.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive actions. The enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles to adjust artillery fire.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions towards Bilohorivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian invaders continue offensive actions. Heavy battles are underway for the city of Bakhmut. The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions towards Predtechyne.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Pervomaiske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces repelled numerous Russian attacks near Marinka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, Russian invaders did not conduct offensive actions. Instead, the enemy opened fire on the Donetsk region’s Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Russian occupiers continue holding defense and opening fire on nearby settlements. Over 20 cities and villages have come under enemy fire over the past day.

According to the data from the General Staff, within the temporarily occupied areas of Crimea’s Kerch Peninsula, Russian invaders intensified counter-sabotage and police control measures.

From April 26, 2023, the number of patrols increased, and police posts on local roads were reinforced by Russia’s FSB employees, who randomly check mobile phones and passports in civilians.

