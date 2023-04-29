Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive without waiting for combat aircraft from partners – Zelensky

Antonina Dolomanzhi12:41, 04/29/23

The President stressed that the planes would greatly help, but Ukraine “won’t delay” the counteroffensive, but “would move forward.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive without waiting for the provision of combat aircraft from partners.

Zelensky stated this in an interview with foreign media. In particular, answering the question of whether combat aircraft are crucial for Ukraine’s counteroffensive, the President said the following: “To be honest, it would help a lot … but we understand that we will not delay so much and we will start more before we have F-16s or anything.”

He stressed that the occupiers must be completely expelled from the Ukrainian territories, and only then the Russian Federation “will deal with its internal issues.”

“Reassure Russia that we still have a few months to start studying on airplanes, and then we’ll start. No, it won’t. We’ll start and move forward…” Zelensky stressed.

Aircraft for Ukraine

As UNIAN reported earlier, Ukraine continues to urge Western countries to transfer modern fighter jets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to achieve superiority in the sky. However, now the United States and allies are focused on the supply of other types of weapons, including tanks , Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin noted following the results of the 11th Rammstein.

Numerous experts and the military confirm that it will be very difficult for Ukraine to launch a counteroffensive without air support.

There are also growing cases of occupiers dropping air bombs on front-line cities and villages, which are very difficult to shoot down from anti-aircraft installations.

