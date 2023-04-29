Two more Russian cities refused the parade on May 9: they are afraid of sabotage

Yuri Kobzar11:44, 04/29/23

One of these cities is located as much as 700 km from Ukraine.

Two more Russian regions decided to cancel the traditional military parade on May 9 – the Oryol and Pskov regions.

The governor of the Oryol region Andrei Klychkov and the head of the Pskov region Mikhail Vedernikov explained their decisions with the requirements of the security forces, who fear sabotage during mass actions. In this regard, not only the military parade itself was canceled, but also the evening concert and fireworks on May 9th. There will be no May Day demonstrations there either.

At the same time, the Pskov governor noted that this year “Victory Day should become not a mass, but a family holiday.” He promised to hold part of the events, for example, the procession of the Immortal Regiment “in an online format.”

It should be noted that the cities of Orel and Pskov are located quite far from the Ukrainian border – about 190 and 700 km, respectively.

Parade cancellations in Russia

Earlier, the authorities of the Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions announced the cancellation of the military parade for May 9. Also, there will be no parades in all cities of the Krasnodar Territory, except for Novorossiysk. In Lipetsk, the authorities decided to abandon the salute on May 9th.

The parade will take place in Moscow. In any case, this is what Kremlin speaker Dmitry Peskov claims . However, there will still be no May Day demonstration in the Russian capital . They fear terrorist attacks.

