Anastasia Gorbacheva17:55, 29.04.23

The Russian official said that Poland should not exist for Russia.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev could not ignore the message about the eviction of the school at the Russian Embassy in Warsaw. He called for breaking off diplomatic relations with Poland.

“I see no reason to maintain diplomatic relations with Poland,” Medvedev wrote on his Twitter account.

At the same time, he believes that Poland should not exist for Russia, “as long as there is no one in power except Russophobes, and Ukraine is full of Polish mercenaries who must be ruthlessly exterminated like stinking rats.”

The eviction of the school at the Russian Embassy in Warsaw – what is known

Warsaw authorities are evicting a school at the embassy of the Russian Federation . The Russians were given until the evening of April 29 to vacate the premises.

Kremlin propagandists immediately began to write about the “seizure” of the school. At the same time, the Russians are packing their bags to the “Farewell of the Slav”, which was turned on by representatives of the Russian Federation on the school grounds. This behavior caused bewilderment among local law enforcement officers who control the process.

In turn, Russian Ambassador Sergei Andreev threatened Warsaw with a “protest.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...