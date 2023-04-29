“They are now digging trenches there, dug up the entire beach”: Zelensky told how he sees the liberation of Crimea

Antonina Dolomanzhi14:59, 29.04.23

The President believes that as soon as the Ukrainian army reaches the first village in Crimea, people will take to the streets and will also drive this “authority” from the peninsula.

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine will de-occupy Crimea for sure , and the Russians will flee the peninsula faster than from the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Zelensky stated this in an interview with foreign media. “We will definitely de-occupy Crimea. It will be easier than what is happening now… when we come to the administrative border with Crimea, you will see how the Russians will flee… they are now digging trenches there, dug up the entire beach…” , he noted.

The head of state stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the occupation authorities of Crimea brainwashed people, promising billions of dollars of investment in the peninsula, and in return for ten years only militarized it and imprisoned people in Crimea.

“They will run from Crimea, they will run faster than from Donbass. They don’t even imagine…that as soon as we reach the first village in Crimea, you will see how people in Crimea will take to the streets and will also drive this “power” from Crimea. This is how it will be,” Zelensky said.

De-occupation of Crimea

Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014. Since then, discussions have not ceased on how Ukraine can return its territory. In order to de-occupy the peninsula, even the Crimean Platform was created.

At the same time, some Western politicians suggest that it is Crimea that Ukraine will return not by military means, but with the help of diplomacy. This opinion is shared by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...