Yuri Kobzar16:24, 04/29/23

Earlier, a number of Russian cities refused to hold a parade even with real military men.

In the city of Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, local authorities held a military parade of kindergarteners and promised to make this event an annual event. This was announced in his social networks by the mayor of the city Roman Bublik .

“Today in Yeysk for the first time held a parade of preschoolers” We are the great-grandchildren of the Great Victory “!” he said.

Judging by the published footage, the parade, which took place at the local stadium, involved several dozen, if not hundreds of preschool children. They were dressed up in costumes imitating the military uniforms of various branches of the armed forces and forced to march in columns, as in a real parade.

The event was also attended by cadets of military educational institutions and presented the occupying army.

https://www.unian.net/player/KRjhxDitChildren’s military parade

Cancellation of military parades in Russia

Against the background of more and more regular incidents at military installations in Russia, the authorities of some regions have already announced that they will not host military parades on May 9th. In particular, residents of Belgorod , Voronezh, Kursk, Orel , Pskov were left without a traditional military event.

Parades will take place in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said . However, it is already known that the aviation part of the parade will not be anywhere.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...