Ten tanks with oil products for enemy fleet destroyed in Sevastopol – GUR

As a result of an explosion in temporarily occupied Crimea’s Sevastopol, 10 oil tanks with a total capacity of 40 thousand tonnes were destroyed. The fuel was intended for the enemy fleet.

That’s according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (GUR), Ukrinform reports.

“The explosion at an enemy’s oil depot, which occurred on April 29 near Kozacha Bay in occupied Sevastopol, destroyed more than 10 tanks with oil products with a total capacity of 40,000 tonnes,” the report said.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the GUR, noted that the destroyed oil products were intended for Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

“’Bavovna’ (the explosion – ed.) in Sevastopol is God’s punishment, in particular for the killed civilians in Uman, among whom were five children. This punishment will be long lasting. All residents of temporarily occupied Crimea should not stay, in the near future, near military facilities and facilities that supply the aggressor’s army,” Yusov stressed.

The spokesman added that Ukraine is aware of the scale of theft both at the affected oil depot in Sevastopol and at other similar Crimean facilities. As Yusov explained, these facts certainly expand the capabilities of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, last night a fire broke out at an oil depot in temporarily occupied Sevastopol due to an alleged drone strike.

