Muscovites brought flowers to the monument to Lesya Ukrainka in memory of those killed in Uman and the Dnieper. The police removed the memorial, advising the mourners to “blame on Ukraine”

In the center of Moscow, near the monument to Lesya Ukrainka, flowers with a sign “Uman. Dnepr” in memory of the civilians of Ukraine who died on the night of April 28 as a result of Russian missile strikes.https://t.me/astrapress/25723?single

According to Astra, the police arrived at the monument in the evening and began taking pictures of the flowers and those who bring them. Some tried to ask for a home address.

According to eyewitnesses , one of the policemen advised the Muscovites who laid flowers at the monument to “blame Ukraine.”https://t.me/astrapress/25734

The law enforcement officers then collected all the flowers and threw them away.

On the night of April 28, Russian troops launched a series of missile attacks on the Dnepropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions of Ukraine. According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, a total of 23 missiles were fired, of which 21 were shot down. In Uman, Cherkasy region, a rocket hit a nine-story building, killing 23 people, including four children, according to the latest reports. In the Dnieper, a private house was destroyed during shelling, a woman and a two-year-old girl were killed.

