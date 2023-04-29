Massive fire at fuel site in Russian-occupied Crimea after suspected drone strike

April 29, 2023
A fuel tank is on fire in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, the Russian-backed governor of the city Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Telegram early Saturday.
Razvozhaev said the fire has spread to around 1,000 square meters and that initial reports indicate it was caused by a drone.
The fuel tank is in the Cossack Bay neighborhood, he said, adding response teams are working on site.
“It is a class 4 fire. Information about casualties is being updated,” he wrote.
The cockroaches will claim that it’s only a brush fire caused by careless smokers.
A closer look indicates that this fire is indeed quite massive.
Crimea supposed to be the most defended place on Earth at this moment, by air defenses. Yet Ukraine flew a drone all the way to Sevastopol without incident. Either the russian air defenses don’t work, or they are all in Moscow protecting the bunker dwarfs arse,
Just yesterday I read how militarized the Crimea is, including air defenses, as you stated. Indeed, either they are ineffective or the operators are too drunk to make use of them. I wager both.
I have said many times, if someone in the WH had a spine, and gave Ukraine the missiles to blow that fucking bridge up, this war will be over by the end of summer. It’s quite obvious the russky air defenses are just another example of their potemkin army, and could never stop a barrage of long range missiles./