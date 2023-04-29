In the Russian Perm, a fire broke out at a plant for the production of MLRS (photo, video)

Katerina Chernovol00:34, 04/30/23

This plant is under EU sanctions.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, a fire broke out at a factory in Perm, Russia . It burned on the territory of the Motovilikha Plants enterprise.

According to local Telegram channels, the fire broke out around 8 pm. The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that a transformer substation caught fire. It is noted that 37 personnel and 10 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The Motovilikhinskiye Zavody enterprise is the only manufacturer of multiple launch rocket systems in Russia. This plant is under EU sanctions.

Fire at a factory in Perm / photo t.me/vikiperm

