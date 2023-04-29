In Odessa, opened the monument “Wall of Heroes” in memory of the dead border guards  

The monument “Wall of Heroes” was solemnly opened in Odessa on the eve of the 105th anniversary of the border service of Ukraine – Border Guard Day is celebrated on April 30.

The names of 68 servicemen of the State Border Service who died for the sovereignty of our state are carved on the granite stele. The opening was attended by servicemen of the Odessa border detachment, as well as the city and regional leadership.

“The brave Heroes-border guards have become a symbol of dignity, each of them accomplished a feat, rebelling against violence and injustice, giving their lives for a new, revived Ukraine. And today, their exploits inspire hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to fight Russian aggression,” the Odessa mayor’s office notes.

