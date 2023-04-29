From the FB page of ANTYTILA

April 28

Антитіла. Ялта. Літо 2024!

Так, вам не здалося.

Антитіла оголошують концерт у Криму. В Українському Криму.

Ми відкриваємо передпродаж на перше велике стадіонне шоу в Ялті.

23 серпня 2024 року, стадіон «Авангард».

З першого дня російського вторгнення, взявши до рук зброю і перебуваючи на передовій, ми жодної секунди не сумнівалися у перемозі України.

Ми завжди знали, настане день і ЗСУ повернуть контроль над Кримськими степами, Аюдагом, мисом Фіолент, Генуезькою фортецею та Ластівчиним гніздом. І ми обов‘язково усі приїдемо туди з нашими коханими, дітьми та друзями.

Антитіла впевнені, що влітку 2024 року ми всі зможемо зібратися у звільненій від російських окупантів українській Ялті і прикрасити жовто-блакиттю, сучасною українською музикою усе Південне узбережжя Криму.

Ми зіграємо наші найкращі пісні, які українці люблять і знають і разом святкуватимемо українську Перемогу!

Квитки за посиланням👇

https://yalta.ticketsbox.com/ua/event/yalta_antytila.html

Antibodies. Yalta. Summer of 2024 !

Yeah, you didn’t think so.

Antibodies announce a concert in Crimea. In the Ukrainian Crimea.

We are opening pre-sale for the first big stadium show in Yalta.

August 23, 2024, Avangard Stadium.

From the first day of the Russian invasion, taking arms and being at the forefront, we have not doubted Ukraine’s victory for a second.

We always knew the day would come and the Armed Forces of Ukraine would regain control of the Crimean Steppes, Ayudag, Cape Fiolent, the Genoese fortress and the Swallow’s Nest. And we will definitely all come there with our loved ones, children and friends.

Antibodies are sure that in the summer of 2024 we will all be able to gather in the Ukrainian Yalta, freed from Russian occupiers, and decorate the entire South coast of Crimea with yellow and blue, modern Ukrainian music.

We will play our best songs that Ukrainians love and know and together celebrate Ukrainian Victory!

Get your tickets in the link 👇

Everything goes to the fact that first to the Crimea!

Tickets for the concert of the band Antytila / Антитіла in Ukrainian Crimea are selling out fast ☄️

The system barely has time to process the order.

What does that mean? That Crimea is Ukraine. We believe in zsu and in victory.

See you in Yalta! 🇺🇦

The band’s Bakhmut Fortress song now has 11M views:

