Marta Gichko12:06, 29.04.23

The traitor did not even remember the much-praised Russian air defense.

Gauleiter of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that the night “bavovna” in the Cossack Bay caused great damage to the oil depot of the occupiers.

As Razvozhaev told reporters, the fire is going to be extinguished by the evening. The main task of firefighters is to save the surviving tanks.

“I repeat once again: four containers burned down, the rest are all … The fire has been localized in this part. Intensive extinguishing is underway,” Razvozhaev said.

He also stated that all emergency services are working on the spot – there are supposedly a lot of resources to eliminate the fire. However, the Gauleiter did not say a word about why the air defense of the “second army of the world” did not shoot down the drones.

Explosions in Sevastopol

On the night of April 29, an unknown drone attacked the occupiers’ fuel tank in Kazachya Bay, in Crimea . All the necessary security services are on the scene. The area of ​​the fire is about 1000 square meters, the fire is assigned class 4.

Footage from the scene shows the extent of the fire. From night to morning the fire could not be curbed.

Subsequently, the terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin threw a tantrum because of the “bavovna” in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. He ironically predicted that the explosions at the oil depot would not affect the “sacred grain deal.”

