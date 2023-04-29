Veronika Prokhorenko12:11, 04/29/23

A Russian official threatens mass destruction amid a turbulent morning in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev began Saturday morning with a new hysteria against the backdrop of large-scale explosions that were heard on April 29 in Sevastopol on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In his Telegram , the former leader of Russia marked himself with a delusional allegory about dogs and threatened Kiev with mass destruction.

“The Kiev dog continues to bark. Saliva flows down the hairy muzzle so that the owners see his fighting qualities,” Medvedev wrote.

The official was outraged by Ukraine’s calls to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a large number of weapons, as well as plans for the future de-occupation of Crimea. At the same time, the odious politician, despite active criticism, said that the threat from Kyiv cannot be ignored: “Even delusional speeches should not be underestimated,” he warned.

Medvedev proposed a “traditional” measure of counteraction for Russia, which consists in the mass destruction of Ukrainians, the entire “Nazi regime”, and “acts of retaliation” against its key figures.

“Otherwise they will not calm down, drug addict’s nonsense can turn into reality and the war will drag on for a long time. Our country does not need this,” the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted.

