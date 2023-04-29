AFU Hit Building With Russian Officers With HIMARS

A video of the consequences.

29.04.2023

The occupant of the Vladikavkaz garrison of the 58th army of the Russian Federation comes to his senses after the arrival of a HIMARS missile into a building with officers.

A video is actively circulating on Russian Telegram channels, which shows how an occupant of the Vladikavkaz garrison of the 58th Russian Army comes to his senses after a HIMARS missile arrives at a building with officers.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

How this invader ended up on the roof of the building after the blow is unknown, but he is greatly shocked. According to the occupiers, this happened 20 km from the line of combat clashes.

“Two missiles that hit the building itself pierced the roof and exploded between the first and second floors, completely destroyed them in that part, folding concrete floors. <…> At the same time, after the explosion, one of the missiles, by inertia, pierced another concrete slab into the basement, in the center of the room where three officers were at that moment, and the concrete floor of the basement itself, scattered, cut the space with fragments of the hull, smashed the walls, but practically did not hurt people who were in different parts of the room,” said Russian officer Oleg Marzoev.

