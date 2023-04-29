14-year-old girl abducted in Ukraine to be tried in Russia – Ombudsman

Yuri Kobzar14:44, 04/29/23

In Ukraine, the mother is waiting for the girl, but the invaders do not want to return the child.

In Russia, a criminal case was opened against a 14-year-old girl who had previously been deported from Ukraine . This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets on air 1 + 1.

According to the Ombudsman, a criminal case against the child was initiated after the Ukrainian authorities found out about the girl and demanded her return.

“We showed (at a meeting of the UN Security Council – UNIAN) a photo of this girl. She is 14 years old, and the Russians deliberately took her away. They deliberately keep her actually in captivity,” he said.

What exactly is the teenager accused of, Lubinets did not specify. According to him, the Russians refuse to give the girl until the end of the “court case”.

“Just think about the cynicism: a mother is in Ukraine, she is looking for her child, and the Russians, knowing this, come up with some kind of court case – just to not give up the Ukrainian girl,” he said.

https://www.unian.net/player/sRN46XbtRussians steal Ukrainians: They invent something – just not to give away children

Deportation and kidnapping of Ukrainians by Russian invaders

Back in September, Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy Pavel Sushko said that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the invaders had taken about 557,000 Ukrainian children to Russia. The total number of deported Ukrainians, according to some estimates, may exceed one million people.

In mid-March, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s ombudsman. Both are accused of organizing the mass deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...