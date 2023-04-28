Woman, toddler killed by Russian strike in Dnipro – mayor

28.04.2023 07:21

Mayor Boris Filatov of Dnipro said that civilians – a woman and a three-year-old toddler – were killed in the latest Russian strike on the city.

The mayor broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“’High-precision weapons’… once again killed civilians in Dnipro,” he wrote.Read also: In Uman, Russian missile obliterates part of apartment block

According to Filatov, a young woman and a three-year-old child died.

“No further comments. We are waiting for official information from the military and civilian administration,” added the chief of the city with a population of almost a million (in the pre-war period).

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...