Ukrainian Army Cleans Left Bank of Dnipro In Kherson Region

Are they preparing a bridgehead for a counteroffensive?

28.04.2023

Intense counter military operation continues along the Dnipro River and the Dnipro-Bug estuary in Kherson Region. Several AFU precise operations were conducted against enemy facilities on the left bank during the day – in particular, an enemy Gvozdika SAU and a Russian observation post at a strategically important location were destroyed.

Vitaly Kim, head of the Mykolaiv OVA, pointed out the success of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in destroying Russian positions in the temporarily southern occupied territories on the evening of 27 April.

https://t.me/mykolaivskaODA/4848

“Good job of the Korshuny across the river. To be continued,” the official wrote.

On the same day, National Guardsman Oleksandr Guts, known by his call sign “Balu”, whose unit defends Ukraine in the southern direction, released vivid footage of the destruction of the Russian SAU-2C1 Gvozdika. Russians used this self-propelled artillery unit to “mock” Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.





The representatives of the international volunteer association GeoConfirmed verified the exact location of the strike – the site with coordinates 46.462387, 32.191291 south-west of the Rybaltche village in the Chulakovska village community of the Skadovsky district in the Kherson region – several dozen kilometres from the Kinburnskaya spit.

Destruction of Russian 2S1 Gvozdika 122mm self-propelled howitzer on the left bank of the Kherson region.

(By the way, this is the work of the unit that was provided with a NAFO pickup truck for which a fundraising campaign was conducted on this channel) https://t.co/8uLbADnXNb pic.twitter.com/dtMnmvNXpS — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 27, 2023

A Russian observation post on the left bank of the Dnipro River was demolished by the 37th Brigade of the AFU Marines with Javelins and APKWS missiles. Paul Jawin, an independent war correspondent, posted this video on Twitter.

As OSINT-ers found out, the occupants’ observation post was destroyed in the village of Korsunka in the Nova Kakhovka urban community of the Kakhovka district, the Kherson region. One of the Russian pontoon-ferry crossings operated in Korsunka during the occupation of the right bank in the Kherson region. It connected this settlement with the village of Lvovo on the other bank of the Dnipro.

Kherson political scientist Volodymyr Molchanov reports that the Korsunka-Lvovo route was actively used by Russians to set up pontoon crossings and transfer equipment and ammunition. Back in the Soviet times, there were military exercises on forced crossing of the Dnipro River in this area, and the firing ground and road in the flood plains to the crossing were created for them.

The AFU General Staff’s operational data as of the morning of 28 April indicates that the enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Meanwhile, it shelled settlements close to the line of battle. They include Kherson and Beryslav in the Kherson region.

The other day, Ukrainian reconnaissance personnel directed an FPV drone into the window of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region and knocked out the enemy’s expensive surveillance complex.

