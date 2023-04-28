Ukraine forces destroy 21 of 23 Russian cruise missiles, two UAVs – CinC Zaluzhnyi

28.04.2023 08:02

In the early hours of Friday, April 28, Ukraine’s Defense Forces shot down 21 of 23 incoming Russian Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, as well as two UAVs of the operational-tactical level.

That’s according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

According to Zaluzhnyi, at around 4:00 in the morning, Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers launched missiles at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea region.

“Twenty-one out of 23 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, as well as two UAVs of the operational-tactical level, were destroyed by the anti-aircraft missile units of Ukraine’s Air Forces in cooperation with the air defense systems of other elements of our Defense Forces,” said Zaluzhnyi.

“Targets were destroyed in the zones of responsibility of Air Command Center, Air Command East, and Air Command South,” CinC emphasized.

As reported earlier, today Russian terrorists launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. Information about the aftermath of the strikes is being further verified.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...