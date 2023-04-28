The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Uman has reached 20 (photo, video)

Irina Pogorelaya17:06, 04/28/23

18 people were injured, 9 of them are in the hospital.

In the city of Uman, Cherkasy region, as a result of a Russian missile strike , 20 people have already died, rescue work continues.

Updated 17:00. The number of victims of the Russian strike is growing, another body was pulled out from under the rubble. Already 20 dead, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Updated 16:44. In Uman, as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army on a nine-story building, 19 people have already died. Another 18 were wounded, 9 of them are in the hospital, the National Police reported.

Updated 14:47. Rescuers removed two more dead from under the rubble: the number of victims reached 17. This was announced by the head of the Cherkasy OVA Igor Taburets.

Updated 14:08. According to the State Emergency Service, the death toll in Uman has risen to 16 people. “The body of the deceased was unblocked from under the rubble of a residential building. A total of 16 people died (including three children), 18 people were injured (of which 9 were hospitalized), 17 people were rescued (including three children) and one fragment of the body was seized,” the statement said. details in the State Emergency Service.

Updated 14:01. According to the head of the Cherkasy OVA, Igor Taburts, three children were among those killed in the attack on Uman. “The death toll from Russian missiles has risen to 15, including 3 children. The rubble continues to be sorted out,” he wrote.

Updated 13:35. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported 15 dead in Uman.

Updated 12:30. “The bodies of 2 more people have just been pulled out from under the rubble. As of now, 14 people died as a result of a missile attack on a high-rise building,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

“As of 12:30… 9 people were hospitalized,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

It is also reported that 18 people were injured and 17 people were rescued (including three children).

In addition, according to the head of the Cherkasy OVA, Igor Taburts, there are two children among the dead. “Unfortunately, there are already ten dead. Among them are two 10-year-old children. The headquarters for helping the victims is working. We provide all the necessary assistance,” the chairman of the UVA said.

Recall, as of 9:02 it was known about six dead.

“Search and rescue operations continue,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko added.

Missile attack on 28 April

Early this morning, a wave of air raid alerts swept across Ukraine. Later it became known about getting into a residential high-rise building in Uman, Cherkasy region and in the Dnieper. And PPO worked over Kiev and shot down 11 missiles.

In total, the invaders launched 23 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea across the territory of Ukraine , 21 of which were shot down.

