Russians strike kindergarten in Vovchansk

28.04.2023 13:32

Russian troops struck a kindergarten in the border town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. The building was partially destroyed.

“According to the investigation data, around 18:30 on April 28, the Russian military hit the roof of a kindergarten in the town of Vovchansk: the building was partially destroyed,” the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office posted on Telegram.

A pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the border and front-line settlements of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupyansk districts of Kharkiv region. In particular, Lyptsi, Buhayivka, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Petropavlivka, Dvorichna, Lyman Pershyi and other towns and villages came under enemy fire.

