‘Right On Target’ – Russia’s Defense Military Celebrates Killing Children in Latest Missile Attack

Following a deadly attack that killed at least 16 civilians in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry posted a picture of a missile launch lauding their own work.

The morning after a deadly attack that claimed the lives of at least 16 civilians in Ukraine – including a three-yar-old child –, Russia’s Defense Ministry posted a picture of a missile launch with the quote, “Right on target.”

The message was accompanied by the hashtag ГероиZ, which means “heroes” in Russian and includes the symbol of Russian aggression, the letter Z.

In the town of Uman in central Ukraine, at least 14 people were killed and several more wounded after a rocket hit a residential building. In Dnipro a woman and a three-year-old child were killed in another missile strike.

Another night of 🇷🇺 terror. Missiles and UAVs. 10 residential buildings are damaged in Uman. The entire block of one of them is destroyed. As of now: 7 dead, there are wounded. 🇷🇺 evil can be stopped by weapons – our defenders are doing it. And it can be stopped by sanctions –… pic.twitter.com/KwWuRMj7iS — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 28, 2023

Meanwhile, on Telegram channels, self-proclaimed “Z-patriots” – Russians who passionately support the war against Ukraine – were celebrating the missile attack and the resulting deaths.

Here are some of the quotes that were shared:

“We didn’t cause enough destruction. We should have hit the foundation.”

“The Khokhlota (an insulting term for Ukrainians) must suffer.”

“Throw out your air defenses, Ukrainians.”

“The new air defense systems from Western partners couldn’t even shoot down a Russian missile.”

“Let all Ukrainians die.”

“According to updated information, the Iskander-K missiles were launched from the southern direction. This cruise missile has the same tactical and technical characteristics as the Kalibr, but it is a ground-based missile and not ballistic. The main challenge with this missile is that it flies at a very low altitude, making it difficult to detect and shoot down. However, our air defence has successfully intercepted similar missiles,” Ignat explained.

According to the latest information, in the town of Uman in central Ukraine, at least eleven people were killed and nine wounded after a rocket hit a residential building overnight, Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said.

Footage posted to social media showed a gutted apartment building with rubble strewn around it.

A young woman and a three-year-old child were killed in Dnipro after a missile hit their home, the mayor of the city, Borys Filatov, reported on Facebook.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/16377

Like this: Like Loading...