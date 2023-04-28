Putin introduced in the Russian Federation life imprisonment for treason

Katerina Schwartz16:56, 04/28/23

Russia is also tightening penalties for crimes related to terrorism.

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law on life imprisonment for high treason.

According to Meduza , punishments for crimes under articles of the Criminal Code related to terrorism are also being tightened. In particular, the punishment for Russians for international terrorism is being increased – up to 12 years from 10, and up to 20 years, responsibility for committing actions that create a “threat of death of people and aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country” is being tightened (it used to be 15). As for the promotion of terrorist activities, from now on the minimum threshold of punishment in the Russian Federation is increased from 5 years to 7.

In addition, a punishment is introduced for Russians up to five years in prison for helping to enforce illegal decisions of international organizations. And for sabotage in Russia, they can now be imprisoned for up to 20 years (previously it was 15).

Prior to the signing of the law by Putin, this bill was approved by the State Duma of the Russian Federation and the Federation Council.

Putin signed the law on the deportation of Ukrainians – as reported

As UNIAN wrote, earlier Putin signed a law allowing the deportation of Ukrainians from the occupied territories of Ukraine who refused to accept Russian citizenship.

This law assumes that residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine who have not received Russian passports will be considered foreigners.

The sanctions provided for by the law signed by Putin will come into effect after July 1, 2024.

(C)UNIAN 2023

