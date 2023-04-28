Non-combat “adventures” of the Russian Federation: in Melitopol, the invaders poisoned themselves and lost dozens of people

Veronika Prokhorenko08:23, 04/28/23

The invaders went to the next world because of an unknown substance.

On the territory of Ukraine, the occupiers suffer not only combat losses , but sometimes even self-destruct for mysterious reasons.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told about an interesting case in the morning on Facebook . They noted that on April 24, in the Melitopol district of the Zaporozhye region, the Russian army lost 20 soldiers due to the action of an unknown substance. It’s about poisoning.

“On April 24, in one of the enemy units located in the Melitopol district of the Zaporozhye region, as a result of poisoning due to the use of an unknown substance, 20 invaders died,” the General Staff noted.

