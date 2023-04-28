Made money on the war: the companies of Putin’s daughters in 2022 received a record profit

Ekaterina Girnyk16:44, 04/28/23

Last year, Maria Vorontsova’s company also bought out clinics that treat Wagner PMC mercenaries.

In 2022, despite the EU and US sanctions in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine , the firms of Putin’s daughters Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova received a record profit – more than 1.2 billion rubles.

According to the We Can Explain Telegram channel , which studied their financial statements, their firms did not receive such profit before the war year.

Thus, Maria Vorontsova’s New Medical Company, which specializes in nuclear medicine projects, earned 855 million rubles in 2022, while in 2019 the company was unprofitable.

In addition to record profits, last year Vorontsova’s New Medical Company bought out the SOGAZ Medicine clinics, which treat Wagner PMC mercenaries. The company was also able to repay a loan of 77 million rubles. In addition, 7 million rubles was earned by the “daughter” of the “New Medical Company” – “Nomeco Management”, which is engaged in advising on commercial activities.

More than 290 million rubles were earned by the companies of Putin’s second daughter, Katerina Tikhonova. The largest profit – 265 million rubles – was demonstrated by the National Intellectual Development Foundation, which is engaged in research in the field of oil production, geology, biotechnology and chemistry, its partners are Rosneft, Gazprom and Rostec. Subsidiaries of the fund last year also increased their profits, up to 26 million rubles.

As UNIAN reported earlier, with the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States and allies imposed personal sanctions against Putin’s daughters Maria Vorontsova and Yekaterina Tikhonova.

Earlier, information appeared in the media that Putin was preparing one of his daughters , Ekaterina Tikhonova, to take her place. So, in order to “promote” it and popularize it among the masses, they planned to transfer control over the import of sanctioned goods to Russia through third countries to Tikhonova.

Last year, the media wrote about Tikhonova’s unjustified spending of millions of rubles from the Russian budget for trips on dates abroad.

