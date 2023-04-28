Large-scale air alert in Ukraine: there is a threat of missile strikes (map)

Katerina Schwartz18:34, 04/28/23

It is reported about the activity of Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian Federation.

On the evening of Friday, April 28, in most regions of Ukraine, for the third time in the current day, an air raid alert was announced .

Updated 18:49. The Kiev regional military administration warned of the threat of a missile attack.

“Move to shelter or other safe places and stay there until lights out,” the message said.

Updated 18:40. Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak warned of a missile threat.

As the head of the Nikolaev regional military administration Vitaly Kim reported , the approach of missiles is possible from 18:20. Launches could be carried out by Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

“Don’t ignore the alarm,” the official said.

Air Raid Map April 28 / screenshot

The news is being added…

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...