It’s time for Russians to pack their bags: Arestovich told how Crimea will be liberated

Evgenia Sokolenko21:42, 04/28/23

He advised the Russians to start packing their bags.

When the Armed Forces of Ukraine approach the borders of the temporarily occupied Crimea , strikes on Russian military facilities on the peninsula will begin.

According to the former adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich, the first to be destroyed are: the Crimean bridge, the base of the Russian Armed Forces and the Black Sea Fleet. He shared the details on his YouTube channel.

“I will tell you as a military man what will happen. The whole holiday will begin when we reach the borders of Crimea. It will start from the Crimean bridge to make it more fun, and then the processing of strategic warehouses, airfields, military bases and factories will begin, which are related to maintaining combat readiness Russian grouping. And they will start working on the fleet,” Arestovich said.

In his opinion, there will be 10 strikes a week, following the example of what was observed at the airfield in Evpatoria last year. Arestovich advised Russians who illegally moved to the peninsula during the occupation to think about returning home. At the same time, those who do not want to part with the resorts should “get morally ready now.”

“In a very short time, you will need it. I would already be packing my bags while the Crimean bridge is intact,” said a former employee of the OP.

Arestovich believes that after the de-occupation of Crimea, the relatives of the Russian soldiers who are there will leave.

Liberation of Crimea – what experts say

Military expert, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Petr Chernik said earlier that it is much easier to liberate Crimea now than to pass the line of demarcation of the model on February 24 last year. This requires long-range missiles and good aircraft.

At the same time, military expert Roman Svitan believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine can liberate Crimea from the occupiers even before the fall of this year, if forces and means are needed.

