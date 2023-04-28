Denmark spotted a Russian vessel at the site of the Nord Stream explosion

Ekaterina Limanskaya09:06, 04/28/23

A Russian special vessel for underwater operations was photographed at the scene of the incident a few days before the explosion.

The Danish Armed Forces confirmed that the Russian special ship was at the site of the Nord Stream explosion . This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Denmark, reports the agency Information .

A Danish boat reportedly photographed the Russian special vessel SS-750 off Nord Stream four days before the pipeline blew up.

The SS-750 is a special vessel for carrying out operations under water, which has on board a mini-submarine of the AC-26 “Priz” type.

The Ministry of Defense did not show photos of the special vessel, citing the fact that they are of a reconnaissance nature. But there is a photo of the SS-750 on the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Norwegian Defense Command also reportedly confirmed that on September 22, 2022, 26 photographs of the Russian ship were taken from a Danish patrol boat in the area east of Bornholm.

A Russian special vessel for carrying out operations under water was seen near the Nord Streams a few days before the explosion

Explosions at Nord Stream – what is known

As UNIAN reported earlier, on September 27, 2022, explosions thundered in the Nord Stream area . The Times published material the next day that Russia had been preparing an explosion at Nord Stream for several weeks.

Then information appeared in the media that a Ukrainian group could be involved in the explosions on the gas pipeline . According to The Washington Post, in addition to Ukraine, Poland was also suspected of undermining Nord Stream , which was one of the most ardent critics of the Nord Stream project.

