After a bloody blow to Ukraine, the Russian Federation again increased the number of “Caliber” in the Black Sea

Larisa Kozova17:18, 04/28/23

There are three launch vehicles and five large landing ships in the sea area.

The enemy grouping in the Black Sea has increased to 17 ships. This was reported by the Operational Command “South”.

As noted, now there are 17 Russian ships in the Black Sea, which maneuver near the Crimean peninsula and the coast of the Russian Federation.

“During the missile attack, the number of surface launch vehicles was increased to three, with the maximum possible volley of Calibers up to 24. Five large landing ships are also on duty,” the report says.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...