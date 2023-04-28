A large-scale alarm was announced in Ukraine: there are hits in Uman, people died in the Dnieper

Katerina Chernovol05:13, 04/28/23

In particular, air defense worked in Kyiv.

A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine. As of 04:30 on April 28, sirens are heard in all regions of the country.

The Kiev OVA reported the threat of a missile attack.

"Missile threat. Stay in shelters or safe places until the end of the air raid alert," the message says.

Updated 04:45 : Sounds of explosions are heard in Kiev. Explosions are also reported in several areas.

Updated 04:59: The Kiev city military administration reports on the work of air defense. Residents of the capital are urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert.

Air defense is also working in the Kyiv region, according to KOVA.

Updated 05:55: The head of the Cherkasy OVA, Igor Taburets, confirmed two arrivals in Uman. According to him, the strike was carried out by cruise missiles. “This morning, the invaders attacked the Cherkasy region. There are two hits by cruise missiles in Uman: in a residential building and warehouse buildings. We are investigating the consequences. All services are working on the spot,” he specified.

Updated 5:57: In Dnipro, a young woman and a three-year-old child were killed as a result of the strike.

Updated 6:13 am: All-clear air raid alerts went off in Ukraine.

