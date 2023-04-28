11 missiles were shot down over Kiev: the authorities reported the results of an enemy attack

Yuri Kobzar07:22, 04/28/23

The city authorities reported on the consequences of a night attack on Kyiv.

Last night, air defense forces shot down 11 cruise missiles and 2 drones near Kiev. There are no casualties and no significant damage, according to the head of the Kiev city military administration, Sergei Popko .

According to preliminary information, the invaders launched missiles from strategic aircraft. Types of missiles and drones are still being established.

“Preliminarily, as a result of falling debris, a local power line was interrupted in the Obolonsky district of the capital and the road surface was damaged. No civilian casualties and destruction of residential facilities or infrastructure were recorded,” Popko said.

He noted that this is the first missile attack on Kyiv after a pause of 51 days. The last time such an attack on the capital was on March 9.

Night rocket attack on 28 April

Last night, the Russians launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine for the first time in a long time. In Dnipro, a young woman with a child died as a result of a rocket hit.

In Uman, one of the rockets hit a residential high-rise building. Five people are known to have been injured, and the number is likely to rise.

