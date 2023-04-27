Ukrainian Army deploys donated British Challenger 2 tanks to counter Russian forces

25 APRIL 2023

The British Challenger 2 MBT Main Battle Tanks are now fully operational with the Ukrainian army. (Picture source Twitter account Praise The Steph )

According to pictures released on the “Praise The Steph” Twitter account on April 25, 2023, the British Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) donated by the United Kingdom, are now fully operational with the Ukrainian army and ready to fight Russian troops.

In January 2023, the British Ministry of Defense announced that the United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with a squadron of Challenger 2 MBTs (Main Battle Tanks) coming from the British army military inventory. The tanks were delivered with their associated ammunition. A total of 14 Challenger 2 MBTs were supplied to the Ukrainian army to replace the old Soviet-made T-80BV tanks, currently in service with the Ukrainian air-assault brigades.

The Challenger 2 is a British main battle tank designed and manufactured by BAE Systems Land & Armaments. It is the successor to the Challenger 1 tank and entered service with the British Army in 1998. Featuring upgraded armor, a more powerful engine, and a highly accurate L30A1 120mm rifled gun, the Challenger 2 is known for its strong defensive capabilities and combat effectiveness.

Additionally, the Challenger 2 tank is equipped with sophisticated electronic systems for better situational awareness and targeting. The Challenger 2 has been deployed in various conflicts, such as the Iraq War, where it proved to be highly resilient and reliable.

The British Challenger 2 and the Russian-made T-80BV are both main battle tanks with differing capabilities and advantages. One of the most significant advantages of the Challenger 2 over the T-80BV is its advanced second-generation Chobham armor, called Dorchester. This armor system is considered to be among the most effective in the world, providing better protection than the T-80BV’s composite armor and explosive reactive armor (ERA).

In terms of firepower, the Challenger 2 is armed with a highly accurate L30A1 120mm rifled gun, offering excellent range and penetration capabilities. While the T-80BV’s 125mm 2A46M smoothbore gun has a higher rate of fire, it may have inferior accuracy and penetration compared to the Challenger 2’s gun. This gives the Challenger 2 an edge in firepower.

Mobility is an area where the T-80BV has an advantage due to its gas turbine engine and high power-to-weight ratio, resulting in excellent acceleration. However, the Challenger 2’s Perkins CV12 diesel engine offers better fuel efficiency and range, which can be important factors in combat situations. The Challenger 2 tank can reach a top road speed of around 59 km/h (37 miles per hour) and about 40 km/h (25 miles per hour) in off-road conditions. On the other hand, the T-80BV can run at a maximum road speed of around 70 km/h (43 miles per hour) and about 45 km/h (28 miles per hour) in all-terrain conditions. Thus, the T-80BV is faster than the Challenger 2 in terms of speed.

Reliability is another area where the Challenger 2 outperforms the T-80BV. The British tank is known for its durability and reliability, while the T-80 series tanks, including the T-80BV, have faced issues with reliability, particularly in harsh environments.

The Challenger 2 is also equipped with more advanced electronics, such as a sophisticated fire control system and thermal imaging, which enable accurate targeting in various conditions. The T-80BV has advanced electronics as well, but its systems are generally considered to be less advanced than those of the Challenger 2.

Finally, crew protection is another area where Challenger 2 has the upper hand. Its superior armor and separate ammunition storage compartment with blowout panels provide better protection for the crew. In contrast, the T-80BV’s ammunition storage is less secure, posing a higher risk of crew casualties in case of a hit.

In conclusion, the Challenger 2 has notable advantages over the T-80BV in armor, firepower, reliability, electronics, and crew protection, making it a formidable main battle tank in modern warfare.

