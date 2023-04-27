Ukraine received 1550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks and a lot of ammunition – Stoltenberg

Marta Gichko13:25, 04/27/23

NATO is confident that the support of partners will help Ukraine de-occupy its territories.

NATO allies and partners have provided unprecedented military assistance to Ukraine , including armored vehicles, tanks and ammunition.

This was stated at a briefing by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, summing up the volume of weapons transferred to Ukraine within the framework of the Rammstein format, EP reports .

“In general, through the contact group led by the United States, NATO allies and partners have provided Ukraine with unprecedented assistance. More than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered. This means more than 1,550 pieces of armored vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, including a large amount of ammunition,” Stoltenberg said.

In addition, 9 new Ukrainian armored brigades were trained and equipped with the support of partners. Stoltenberg is confident that this will provide Ukraine with a strong position for the further reconquest of the occupied territories.

Partners are arming Ukraine – latest news

NATO allies and partners have been providing military assistance to Ukraine since the first days of the war, gradually breaking down their own taboos. In particular, Ukraine received tanks, although initially Europe and the United States were against it. On April 20, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Ukraine . At a press conference, he said that the allies would continue to provide significant military support to Ukraine to help it win the war.

Stoltenberg also expects a comprehensive aid package with even more support to be agreed at the NATO summer summit in Vilnius, in the presence of President Zelensky.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced international events that would result in additional arms shipments to Ukraine . It is expected that after the accumulation of a certain amount of the necessary weapons, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will launch a major counteroffensive.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...