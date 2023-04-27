The occupiers built firing points on the roofs of the ZNPP reactors – British intelligence

Yuri Kobzar10:31, 04/27/23

The Russians are preparing to fight directly on the territory of the reactor zone of a nuclear power plant.

The occupiers set up firing positions on the roofs of the reactor facilities of the Zaporizhzhya NPP , which indicates their readiness to fight on the territory of the station in the event of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is stated in the new British intelligence report .

For example, satellite imagery from March shows Russian troops setting up fortified firing positions made of sandbags on the roofs of several of the six nuclear power plant reactor buildings.

The British state that in a year since the capture of the station, this is the first known evidence of the intention of the occupiers to use the reactor buildings in tactical defense planning.

“Russia likely built these positions because it is increasingly concerned about the prospect of a major Ukrainian offensive. This move likely increases the likelihood of damage to ZNPP security systems if there is fighting around the ZNPP,” the summary reads.

At the same time, the British believe that “direct catastrophic damage to the reactors” is unlikely if the battles for the plant are limited to the use of infantry weapons – the nuclear power plants are very durable.

The situation at ZNPP – latest news

IAEA Director Rafael Grossi reported about some military preparations at the Zaporizhzhya NPP a week ago . Then he did not disclose the details, but complained that the shelling in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant continues, and once again expressed concern about the safety of the facility.

According to the Ukrainian authorities , the situation at the station is becoming increasingly dangerous, even outside the context of hostilities. Nuclear power plant safety systems are gradually degrading without proper maintenance, and personnel are under constant stress.

