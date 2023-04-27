The Korea model as an outcome for Ukraine

PALOOKAVILLE FREE PRESS

By Lemuel Chyme. April 27, 2023

Could it be the best option? Or even the only viable option?

The Korean War and its outcome:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_War

Joe Biden’s constant assurances to Nato members are of course comforting to them but must be pretty nauseating to Ukraine and anyone who understands the seriousness of Ukraine’s plight. Especially since some Nato members are indifferent or even pro-Russia, such as Hungary. The latter by its appalling treachery has surely forfeited any right to be protected by Nato?

Lloyd Austin to Russia: “we won’t be drawn into your war.” Why? Biden: “we won’t send troops to Ukraine because it’s WW3.” In effect he’s saying he will fight WW3 for eg Montenegro, which is a member, but not for Ukraine, which has deliberately and systematically been denied membership.

Ukrainians must be asking themselves why Biden is so unequivocal about his response if a Nato member is attacked, but is always ambiguous towards Ukraine, which has been under all out attack from savages for over a year, even though the US and UK are required under the terms of the Budapest Memorandum to preserve the integrity of Ukraine’s borders? The Ukrainian officials who signed this document did so because they were assured that they would be protected. It turns out they were thrown to the wolves. Even the integrity-free Bill Clinton now feels shame for this debacle. It was Clinton, who on hearing that Leonid Kravchuk was wavering, flew to Kyiv to pressure him into signing by stating that failure to do so would endanger US-Ukraine relations. Clinton succeeded in his quest and put Ukraine in mortal danger by forcing them to sign something that was not worth the paper it was printed on.

Here is what Clinton said to RTE on April 4 this year :

“I feel a personal stake because I got them [Ukraine] to agree to give up their nuclear weapons. And none of them believe that Russia would have pulled this stunt if Ukraine still had their weapons.”

Because of the historical treachery of France and Germany over blocking Ukraine’s membership, Ukraine should not feel too surprised that they were stitched up by them with the Minsk “agreements”, which were worded clearly in Russia’s favour. In any case, Russia renegades on pretty much everything. But Ukraine has every right to feel aggrieved over the failure of the UK and US to honour both the terms and spirit of the Budapest Memorandum.

There is another category of Nato members: those that declare support for Ukraine, but play both sides. France, Germany and Turkey are in that camp.

In fact there is a growing argument for Ukraine (and Georgia too) pursuing the Franco-German alliance through the courts for compensation. Merkel has already admitted responsibility for blocking Ukraine from Nato and both of these treacherous countries clearly tricked Ukraine into the dead end of Minsk 1 & 2.

Every time Biden makes his loyal pledge to Nato members, it is a kick in the teeth for Ukraine. He has an equally solemn obligation under Budapest to Ukraine, but chooses to ignore it. As did his predecessors.

Furthermore, Ukraine is a far better friend of the US than most Nato members and militarily would be a real contributor, not a passenger like North Macedonia, Albania and some other new countries that Nato welcomed. Newest member Finland will not be a passenger, but doesn’t ANYONE in Nato feel any shame for letting them leapfrog Ukraine? A clearly despicable decision. Why are two socialist countries, Sweden and Finland, that were previously sniffy about Nato being allowed in ahead of Ukraine? Their history of neutrality is nothing to be proud about.

In the words of Putin in his New Year’s Eve address to various members of the degenerate savages that masquerade as his armed forces, plus professional actors and lackeys: “Either surrender everything, or fight,” Putin continued. “But as long as we have people like you, of course, nothing can be surrendered, only fight! Only forward!”

The official pic released by the kremkrappers of this event, shows the hateful but also glazed expressions on the faces of Putin, his lackeys and his troupe of actors as being creepily reminiscent of a scene from the movie of a pulsating Dennis Wheatley novel; The Devil Rides Out, featuring the attendees at a satanic black mass.

How do you negotiate with such people?

Of course Putin, like all evil tyrants, is a liar and a con-artist. But on this topic he is believable. In fact Bill Browder, a man who well understands the psychopathic personality of the little poisoner, stated in a recent interview that Putin cannot go backwards; he can only push onwards. The grim truth is that he and his likely successor have committed Russia, like North Korea with the democratic south, to be perpetually at war with Ukraine.

Ukraine will never surrender and as long as the US, UK and Poland do not waver, will never be defeated. But Putin, like all psychopaths, will continue plotting and devising new ways to inflict death and misery on Ukraine. The ghouls of his support base demand this. They want all Ukraine and its riches on the soil, beneath the soil and beneath the sea, not the people. They are prepared to murder millions and lose millions if necessary, to achieve this. Bill Browder understands this and believes that only two outcomes are possible to this war: defeat for Ukraine or defeat for Russia. The former is unbearable and simply unthinkable; since it would represent the greatest defeat for freedom in modern history and the greatest victory for pure evil ever.

Which is why the allies must change direction urgently and provide Ukraine with what she needs to surgically remove the cancer of Russian occupation from all Ukraine forever. The “shopping list” of munitions required is already well-known, so no need to repeat it here.

After that, the Korea scenario must be activated: a demilitarized zone covering the borders of Ukraine-Belarus and Ukraine-Russia, with Budapest signatories forces permanently in situ. This must be the 1991 borders, not some “land for peace” abomination favoured by Kissinger, the Sanders bloc of the Dems and the two current leading contenders for the GOP in 2024.

See the following article from NV for the latest “land for peace” BS:-

https://nv.ua/en/50320446.html

The “Korea solution” is likely to be the only way forward for Ukraine. Even after total victory, the Ukrainians will still have a savage and evil neighbour that wants to murder them all.

SK has 28,500 US troops permanently stationed there. Ukraine must have proportionally the same, plus an independent nuclear deterrent.

South Korean’s current wavering attitude to Ukraine is is extremely regrettable. They rely on the US for security, yet they won’t help Ukraine, which does not enjoy that luxury.

If the SK’s want to keep this rotten attitude but not lose total credibility, they can send $10 Bn in cash aid. They can easily afford it.

The above arrangement can stay in place until or unless Russia has finally and irrevocably given up fascist imperialism, paid reparations to Ukraine, withdrawn from all occupied territories and sent all its war criminals to The Hague.

How is the Nato agreement; “an attack on one is an attack on all” different from the agreement in the Budapest Memorandum?

From wiki :

According to the three memoranda, Russia, the US and the UK confirmed their recognition of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine becoming parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and effectively abandoning their nuclear arsenal to Russia and that they agreed to the following:

1. Respect the signatory’s independence and sovereignty in the existing borders.

2. Refrain from the threat or the use of force against the signatory.

3. Refrain from economic coercion designed to subordinate to their own interest the exercise by the signatory of the rights inherent in its sovereignty and thus to secure advantages of any kind.

4. Seek immediate Security Council action to provide assistance to the signatory if they “should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used”.

5. Refrain from the use of nuclear arms against the signatory.

6. Consult with one another if questions arise regarding those commitments.

Donald M. Blinken, the father of Anthony Blinken, was in attendance as a formal witness to the signing of the Memorandum. So Blinken Jr must know all about it.

Biden said on March 11, 2022, that he will defend the Nato members, but would “not fight against Russia in Ukraine because it would be WW3.” :-

It makes no sense. How is fighting Russia in say, Poland, different from in Ukraine?

How are the Budapest signatories able to wriggle out of their Budapest commitments but not their Nato commitments?

How can the murder and kidnapping of Ukrainian children still be allowed to continue unpunished?

To hasten a quick end to the war, the allies must immediately provide everything that Ukrainian commanders have requested. Furthermore, the UK and Poland should each send one division of troops to Ukraine and the US two. They would defend key oblasts such as Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and Mykolaiv, thus freeing off Ukrainian troops for the front line. Their orders would be to attack only if attacked by invader forces.

