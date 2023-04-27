Russian propagandist self-destructs in Nova Kakhovka (photo)

Marta Gichko10:18, 27.04.23
According to preliminary data, a follower of Russian propaganda ran into a mine.
Yesterday, April 26, in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, 61-year-old propagandist, lawyer Sergei Tvetinsky self-destructed.
According to “Information resistance”, Tvetinsky was blown up by a mine. There are no other details of self-destruction.
Tvetinsky was the head of the public reception party “Fair Russia – for the Truth” in the Kherson region. In addition, he was a member of the Chamber of Lawyers of the Kaliningrad Region, however, he suspended his lawyer status from July 22, 2022, devoting himself entirely to propaganda and party work.
