Putin instructed to consider the issue of organizing the study of the history of the so-called “SVO”

Oleg Davygora22:30, 04/27/23

Putin also ordered the creation of museums dedicated to the war with Ukraine.

President of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture and the Russian Academy of Sciences to submit proposals for organizing a study of the history of the so-called “special military operation” , as Russia calls a full-scale war against Ukraine.

The corresponding instruction was published on the Kremlin website . Offices must submit the report by September 30, 2023.

In addition, Putin instructed the Ministries of Culture, Enlightenment, Education and Science, as well as the Ministry of Defense to ensure the creation of museums “dedicated to the events of the special military operation and the exploits of its participants” – and report on this by December 30, 2023. Artifacts related to the war and the “exploits” of its participants will be transferred to museums. Similar artifacts can be transferred to ordinary museums.

Study of the so-called “special military operation” in the Russian Federation – details

Russia has prepared a new history textbook for 11th graders, containing a section on “special military operation” (SVO), as the Russian authorities call the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The special military operation aroused a desire among the population of the country to provide assistance and support to its participants. A mass volunteer movement has unfolded in all regions of the Russian Federation,” the agency quotes excerpts from the textbook.

The authors of the new textbook are Vladimir Medinsky, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, former Minister of Culture, and Anatoly Torkunov, Rector of MGIMO.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...