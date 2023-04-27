PACE recognizes Lukashenko involved in the genocide of Ukrainians

Oleg Davygora19:19, 27.04.23

Lukashenka is involved in the forced deportation of children and adults from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Aleksey Goncharenko said that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recognized the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko as involved in the genocide of Ukrainians .

Goncharenko wrote that PACE supported his amendment to the assembly resolution on recognizing Lukashenka as involved in the forced deportation of children and adults from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

“Which automatically makes Lukashenka guilty of the genocide waged by Russia in Ukraine,” the deputy writes.

Lukashenka’s activities against Ukraine – details

The authorities of Belarus help the Russian Federation to kidnap Ukrainian children . More than a thousand little Ukrainians will come to the camp in the Minsk region.

The illegal movement of children from Ukraine is carried out on behalf of Alexander Lukashenko. Three “spring shifts” are planned, during which more than a thousand children and teenagers from Ukraine will be taken to Belarus.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has officially recognized the warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It also talks about bringing to justice the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the leadership of Belarus as a state, from the territory and with the support of which Russia is waging war against Ukraine.

