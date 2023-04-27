Oleg Davygora20:56, 27.04.23

More than 50% of all deaths of the occupiers did not occur from life-threatening injuries.

More than half of the Russian military who died in Ukraine died due to illiterate medical care. For the same reason, many soldiers became disabled.

This was stated by the head of the training center for tactical medicine of the Kalashnikov concern, Artem Katulin, in an interview with the Russian propaganda SIM.

“More than 30% of amputations [in the war zone] were due to incorrect tourniquet application, and more than 50% of all deaths were not from life-threatening injuries,” Katulin said.

According to him, the main problems in the field of medical support at the front remain the level of training in the field of first aid and the ability to quickly deliver the wounded to hospitals.

Losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine – details

Yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 510 Russian occupiers . In total, during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian losses have already amounted to approximately 188,920 people.

During the week, the artillerymen completed more than 460 fire missions, almost 80 invaders and enemy equipment were destroyed .

In the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukrainian border guards, thanks to mortars, stopped the attack of the Russian invaders .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...