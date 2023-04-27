Thursday, 27 April 2023, 16:24

27.04.2023 16:11

Former Minister of Education under Yanukovych, Dmytro Tabachnyk, has become an advisor to the occupation “governor” of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balytskyi.

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

” The occupation government of the Zaporizhzhia region’s temporarily occupied territory has been replenished. Gauleiter Balytskyi has a new “adviser”. The company of the pickup artist and participant in the sex scandal Tolmachev, who teaches Balytskyi to hold pseudo-elections, is now made up of the odious minister of the Yanukovych government Dmytro Tabachnyk,” Fedorov wrote.

It is also noted that Tabachnyk is running for deputy from the United Russia party.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...