Ukraine interested in localizing production of equipment it receives from partners – Zelensky

26.04.2023

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine wants the production of military equipment, which is provided to the country’s defense forces by international partners, to be localized in Ukraine.

He stated this during an online speech at a bilateral conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which is taking place in Rome, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our defense industry is gaining momentum even now, when the war is still going on. We are interested in localizing the production of such military equipment in Ukraine, which we receive from our partners,” the President said.

At the same time, Zelensky reminded that Ukraine is building new production facilities for its own weapons and ammunition and is creating such new defense tools as a naval drone fleet and a wide range of drones for the front.

As reported, a bilateral conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction is taking place in Rome on April 26.

Like this: Like Loading...